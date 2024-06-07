CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

CRWD stock opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 642.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.