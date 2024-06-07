CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $405.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $337.49 and last traded at $324.60. Approximately 7,510,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 3,446,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.58.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

