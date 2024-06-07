CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,011,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.31% of CubeSmart worth $136,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 824.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,922 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

