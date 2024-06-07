CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Trading Down 4.6%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

Further Reading

