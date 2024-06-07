Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $51.75. 2,121,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,771,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,643. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,754,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

