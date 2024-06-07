Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Up 3.3%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 328,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 681,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.24% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

