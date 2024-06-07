Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 6.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 336,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,206,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

