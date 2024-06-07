Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Caroti Stefano Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $1,065.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $899.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $821.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

