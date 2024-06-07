Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $132.45 and last traded at $133.43. Approximately 6,447,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,917,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.66.

Specifically, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $42,103,766.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,008,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,904,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,140,363 shares of company stock valued at $567,496,872. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

