DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,008,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

