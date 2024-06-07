Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $219,958 and sold 908,015 shares valued at $34,674,691. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.