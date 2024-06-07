Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Get Digi International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGII. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DGII

Digi International Stock Down 1.5 %

Digi International stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Digi International by 687.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Digi International by 76.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.