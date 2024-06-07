Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 6% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.43. Approximately 11,547,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 66,582,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

