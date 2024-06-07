Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

