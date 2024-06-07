DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $10.50

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

DLO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC cut their target price on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. DLocal has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

