DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.