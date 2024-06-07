DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $86.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

DOCU stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

