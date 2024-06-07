Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $112.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.05. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

