Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.4 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.50-7.00 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

