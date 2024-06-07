DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $49.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 40.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in DraftKings by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 56.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,339,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 485,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,276,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.