Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Trading Down 5.1%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42. 229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

