Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 755825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Specifically, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.