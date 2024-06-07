DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET) Shares Up 0.1%

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 12,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 3,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in DUET Acquisition by 60.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in DUET Acquisition by 96.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 325,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in DUET Acquisition by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 201,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 125,901 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in DUET Acquisition by 96.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 183,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $456,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

