Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 20,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.05 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of A$200,960.00 ($134,872.48).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Nicholas Politis purchased 100,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.52 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of A$1,051,600.00 ($705,771.81).

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nicholas Politis purchased 200,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.47 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,405,369.13).

On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.02 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of A$601,050.00 ($403,389.26).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.27%.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

