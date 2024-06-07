Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

