Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EXP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials Price Performance
EXP stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Materials
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.