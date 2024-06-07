Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.28. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 181,308 shares.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$21.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

