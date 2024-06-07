Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Shares Down 0.3%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 34,585 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

