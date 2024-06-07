Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Shares Down 0.3%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 34,585 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
