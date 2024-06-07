Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.87

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.87 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.92). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.89), with a volume of 256,658 shares traded.

Get Elementis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elementis

Elementis Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Elementis

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £893.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3,685.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total value of £525,000 ($672,645.74). In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total value of £525,000 ($672,645.74). Also, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,600.26). Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.