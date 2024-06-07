Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $66,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,477 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.