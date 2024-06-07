ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.00. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 43,557 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
