Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,833,000 after buying an additional 1,910,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

