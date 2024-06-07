Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UUUU. B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

