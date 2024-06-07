Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 28,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 186,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

