EOG Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

