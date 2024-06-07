Essential Planning LLC. Acquires 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 33.7% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.29.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

