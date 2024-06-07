Evercore ISI Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $68.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE KMX opened at $70.07 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

