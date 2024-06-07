Evercore ISI Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

HPE opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $3,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

