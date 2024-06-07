Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 315.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,189 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Evergy were worth $36,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

