EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $26.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Insider Activity at EverQuote
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ EVER opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $811.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
