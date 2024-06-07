EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $26.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Insider Activity at EverQuote

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 26,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $477,041.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,969,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,833,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,295,677.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 26,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $477,041.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,320 shares of company stock worth $7,215,091. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $811.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.