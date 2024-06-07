Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider David Moatazedi Sells 155,278 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, May 10th, David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $204,168.72.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $86,430.96.

EOLS stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $776.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Evolus by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolus by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

