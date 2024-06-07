Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 8,287 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 492,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,449,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

