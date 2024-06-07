Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $124.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $146.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $449.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

