F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,450 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,839,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get F5 alerts:

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.45. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $199.49.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F5

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.