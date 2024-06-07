Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,330.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $745.45 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,259.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,226.86.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

