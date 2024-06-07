FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $220.02 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

