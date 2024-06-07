Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $183.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00050511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

