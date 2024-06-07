Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Up 26.7%

Shares of Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 5,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 10,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Financial Gravity Companies Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.
Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile
Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.
