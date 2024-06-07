First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $66,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

TOL opened at $118.87 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

