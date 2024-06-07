First Trust Advisors LP Buys 147,471 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.00% of ONE Gas worth $70,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,487,000 after buying an additional 59,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

OGS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

