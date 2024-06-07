First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Coterra Energy worth $62,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

